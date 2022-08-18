Short Interest in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Declines By 8.2%

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOC shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

