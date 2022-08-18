Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Decreases By 8.3%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on DIBS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $36,683.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $80,392.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $36,683.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,742 shares of company stock valued at $336,492. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $6,801,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,920 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $6,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

