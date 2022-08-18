Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Velocys (LON:VLS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Velocys Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of VLS opened at GBX 5.55 ($0.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.52. Velocys has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.94 ($0.22). The firm has a market cap of £77.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.38.

Insider Activity at Velocys

In other news, insider Philip Sanderson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,666.51).

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

