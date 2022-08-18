Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LON MWE opened at GBX 60 ($0.72) on Monday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £53.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.87.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
