Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can now be purchased for about $28.09 or 0.00119971 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $605,197.76 and $543,978.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [ERC20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

