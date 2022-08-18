SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

SFL Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. SFL has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

