Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,674.00

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $179,580.51 and approximately $27,674.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00718779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

