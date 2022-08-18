Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $80.69 million and $2.38 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00010384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00720751 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,207,911 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.