Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.14

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $7.62. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 42,685 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.