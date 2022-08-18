Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 619,100 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 619,100 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $54,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,868.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,966. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,170. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

