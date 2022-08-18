Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Syneos Health by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after buying an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

