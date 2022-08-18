Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,100 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,495,000 after buying an additional 706,465 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 646,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 407,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insider Activity

Turning Point Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock remained flat at $76.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.18.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading

