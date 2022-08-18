Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after acquiring an additional 495,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Centene by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,783,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,033,000 after purchasing an additional 945,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Price Performance

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $94.66. 8,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,642. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.