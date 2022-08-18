Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 1.78% of Jasper Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,239,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JSPR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,112. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $51,465.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

