Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.27. 16,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

