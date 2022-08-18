Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.18 Million in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 878,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.5 %

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 37,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,532. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

