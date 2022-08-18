Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.55. 2,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,965. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

