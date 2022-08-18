Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,408 shares of company stock valued at $965,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $4.24 on Thursday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,583. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.27.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.