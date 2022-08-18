Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,270 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences makes up about 1.9% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Arcus Biosciences worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,904 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 696.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 138,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

