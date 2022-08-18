Searle & CO. Trims Stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Searle & CO. cut its position in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in HireRight were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

HireRight Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireRight

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 130,531 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,805,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092,714.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 130,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares in the company, valued at $150,092,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

