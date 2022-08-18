Searle & CO. Takes $248,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

CareDx stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

