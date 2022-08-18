Searle & CO. Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Searle & CO. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

