Searle & CO. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2 %

PFE opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

