Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of BRY opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $739.76 million, a P/E ratio of 229.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Berry by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 6.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,642,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berry by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.15%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

