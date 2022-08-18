Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 1,765 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $170.79 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Seagen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

