SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 96,071 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $54,760.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,206,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,786.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Peter D. Aquino bought 189,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,777 shares in the company, valued at $406,391.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 96,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,206,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,786.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,839,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,301. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Articles

