SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS.

SEA Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE SE opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.60. SEA has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SEA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,270 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SEA by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,629 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.