SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS.
SEA Trading Down 6.4 %
NYSE SE opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.60. SEA has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.
About SEA
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
