ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $11.00 million and $11,392.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004211 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,839,587 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.