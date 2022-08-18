Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,797. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

