Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35.

