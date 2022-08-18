Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

