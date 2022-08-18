Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Up 1%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.27). Approximately 10,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 60,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.26).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £89.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.03.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.