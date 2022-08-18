SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 18.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in XPeng by 795.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 116,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in XPeng by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 62.5% in the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.37 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

