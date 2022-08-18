SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

