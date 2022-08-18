Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 189,792 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading

