Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 189,792 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Sasol Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sasol
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
