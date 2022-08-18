Sasha Quinton Sells 7,204 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sasha Quinton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scholastic alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79.

Scholastic Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,751,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scholastic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.