Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Receives Outperform Spec Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.02.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

