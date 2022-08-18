San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.18

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 907575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,350.08% and a net margin of 96.64%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1452 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.