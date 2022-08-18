SafePal Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $42.57 million and $6.71 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00115270 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00033902 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.