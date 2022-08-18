SafeBlast One Day Volume Reaches $102,150.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $756,399.23 and approximately $102,150.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00571450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00255095 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023299 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

