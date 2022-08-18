Safe Haven Market Capitalization Hits $2.78 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $200,744.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.00851206 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.92 or 0.99907665 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

