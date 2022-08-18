Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 20,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sabre Stock Down 5.9 %

SABR opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.