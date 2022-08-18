RWWM Inc. Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 33.3% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $297,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

BABA stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.08. The firm has a market cap of $237.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

