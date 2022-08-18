RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Hits $0.0777 on Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $69.46 million and $2.46 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,260,004 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars.

