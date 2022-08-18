Royal Bank of Canada Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$15.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRUFF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.46.

HRUFF opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

