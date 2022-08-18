Royal Bank of Canada Increases XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target to GBX 170

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.31) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 143.10 ($1.73) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 117.88 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.04. The company has a market cap of £293.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3,577.50.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

