Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $16.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ET. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

