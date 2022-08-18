Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Given New €8.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj from €6.90 ($7.04) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Stock Performance

ROVVF remained flat at $7.98 during midday trading on Thursday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses various consumer and entertainment products.

