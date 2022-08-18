Router Protocol (ROUTE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.24 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and $8.24 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00011841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,188,501 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

