Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.18.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

